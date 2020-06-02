Amenities

20927 N 67th ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom home is in the Sierra Verde neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is in the Sierra Verde neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch, with lakes and green belts. Best bargain around for this area. Schools are close and Loop 101 is less than 1/2 mile. This is a huge, pie shaped lot with lots of grass to play on, wood chipped area for play equipment, ground level trampoline provided, nicely landscaped. Interior is in great shape with vaulted ceilings and a great flow for its 2327 sq.ft. Owner is OK with a longer term lease.



(RLNE2614477)