20920 N 70th Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Waterfront Home in Gated Community! - Property Id: 142652



Great gated community of Palomino! This beautiful updated home has TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, new designer kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & soft close drawers, Quartz counters & custom Cement Tile Shop backsplash as well as newer stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator. Main master suite offers oversized bedroom with lake views & private patio access. Bathroom features matching cabinetry with dual sinks, custom tile shower, roman tub & walk-in closet. Fresh interior paint, newer carpet & wood plank tile floors. Backyard features covered patio and large entertaining space by the pebble finish pool & spa, all with beautiful lakefront views. Second master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Comes with washer and dryer, gas fireplace in living room. New cabinets just installed in garage for tons of storage space. 1750 sq ft. Can be used as 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom plus den/dining.

*Rent includes pool service

*Could possibly move in by 8/23/2019

No Pets Allowed



