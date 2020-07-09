All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 20920 N 70th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
20920 N 70th Dr
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

20920 N 70th Dr

20920 North 70th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20920 North 70th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Waterfront Home in Gated Community! - Property Id: 142652

Great gated community of Palomino! This beautiful updated home has TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, new designer kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & soft close drawers, Quartz counters & custom Cement Tile Shop backsplash as well as newer stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator. Main master suite offers oversized bedroom with lake views & private patio access. Bathroom features matching cabinetry with dual sinks, custom tile shower, roman tub & walk-in closet. Fresh interior paint, newer carpet & wood plank tile floors. Backyard features covered patio and large entertaining space by the pebble finish pool & spa, all with beautiful lakefront views. Second master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Comes with washer and dryer, gas fireplace in living room. New cabinets just installed in garage for tons of storage space. 1750 sq ft. Can be used as 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom plus den/dining.
*Rent includes pool service
*Could possibly move in by 8/23/2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142652p
Property Id 142652

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20920 N 70th Dr have any available units?
20920 N 70th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20920 N 70th Dr have?
Some of 20920 N 70th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20920 N 70th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20920 N 70th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20920 N 70th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20920 N 70th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20920 N 70th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20920 N 70th Dr offers parking.
Does 20920 N 70th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20920 N 70th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20920 N 70th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20920 N 70th Dr has a pool.
Does 20920 N 70th Dr have accessible units?
No, 20920 N 70th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20920 N 70th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20920 N 70th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College