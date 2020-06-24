All apartments in Glendale
19528 N 66TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19528 N 66TH Lane

19528 North 66th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19528 North 66th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Arrowhead property that's an entertainer's dream. Large, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been extremely well cared for. Upgraded fixtures and travertine counters, are just some of the interior finishes that make you at home. In the backyard, you will find an Oasis type experience. Pebbletec pool, waterfall, built-in BBQ, and lush landscaping will help you unwind and enjoy the hot Arizona summers. RV gate is extremely convenient on this oversized lot, and so is the large greenbelt that the home backs too. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19528 N 66TH Lane have any available units?
19528 N 66TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19528 N 66TH Lane have?
Some of 19528 N 66TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19528 N 66TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19528 N 66TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19528 N 66TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19528 N 66TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19528 N 66TH Lane offer parking?
No, 19528 N 66TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19528 N 66TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19528 N 66TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19528 N 66TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19528 N 66TH Lane has a pool.
Does 19528 N 66TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19528 N 66TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19528 N 66TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19528 N 66TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
