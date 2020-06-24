19528 N 66TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Arrowhead property that's an entertainer's dream. Large, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been extremely well cared for. Upgraded fixtures and travertine counters, are just some of the interior finishes that make you at home. In the backyard, you will find an Oasis type experience. Pebbletec pool, waterfall, built-in BBQ, and lush landscaping will help you unwind and enjoy the hot Arizona summers. RV gate is extremely convenient on this oversized lot, and so is the large greenbelt that the home backs too. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable)