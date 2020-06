19239 N 54TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking

SPACIOUS 4 BED 2.5 BATH AND IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CARMEL COVE COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING, CERAMIC TITLE AND CARPET IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAD. MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS AND DUEL CEILING FANS. THE BACKYARD IS HUGE AND PRIVATE WITH AN EXTENDED CONCRET SLAB,PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE SLAB IS ALSO A SPORT COURT, AND THERE IS A FREE STANDING BASKET BALL HOOP, READY TO GO. NO HOA WITH RV PARKING AT THIS PRICE THIS ON WONT LAST.PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO WESTERN UNIVERSITY, HONEYWELL, AND FOOTHILLS BRANCH LIBRARY. SHOPPING, DINING AND MUCH MORE.