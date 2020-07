Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL clean home in a quiet neighborhood! Large open kitchen with appliances and plenty of cabinet storage! Indoor washer/dryer room. Fantastic layout with tile flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Large backyard with patio for entertaining. Shed for extra storage. 2 car garage with RV gate! Corner lot with extra parking. Nearby shopping, entertainment and freeways! Ready for immediate move in. COME SEE IT TODAY!!