880 South Utilis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

880 South Utilis Drive

880 S Utilis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

880 S Utilis Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Gilbert's sought after Cooley Station community. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + loft and a den on the first floor, This home features tons of upgrades including granite countertops, brand new carpet and vinyl flooring, dark wood cabinets, canned lighting, a beautiful balcony, and more! Beautiful community with walking/biking paths, lush green landscaping, and community pool for cooling off on those hot Arizona days.

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 South Utilis Drive have any available units?
880 South Utilis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 South Utilis Drive have?
Some of 880 South Utilis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 South Utilis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
880 South Utilis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 South Utilis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 South Utilis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 880 South Utilis Drive offer parking?
No, 880 South Utilis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 880 South Utilis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 South Utilis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 South Utilis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 880 South Utilis Drive has a pool.
Does 880 South Utilis Drive have accessible units?
No, 880 South Utilis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 880 South Utilis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 South Utilis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
