880 South Utilis Drive

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Gilbert's sought after Cooley Station community. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + loft and a den on the first floor, This home features tons of upgrades including granite countertops, brand new carpet and vinyl flooring, dark wood cabinets, canned lighting, a beautiful balcony, and more! Beautiful community with walking/biking paths, lush green landscaping, and community pool for cooling off on those hot Arizona days.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.