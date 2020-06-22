All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

852 S. Pheasant Drive

852 S Pheasant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

852 S Pheasant Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Mirador Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Warner Rd. & Recker Rd.
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 1,934
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets Considered in case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

Great open floor plan 3 bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bathroom newer home in Copper Ranch. This very well maintained home features an open floor plan with plenty of living space. Large living room, formal dining area and upstairs loft, upgraded plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Amazing kitchen features quartz counter tops, large island, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and separate pantry. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped yard with covered patio in back and grass area. Community pool & spa offers all of the fun with none of the work.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have any available units?
852 S. Pheasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have?
Some of 852 S. Pheasant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 S. Pheasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
852 S. Pheasant Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 S. Pheasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 S. Pheasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive offer parking?
No, 852 S. Pheasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 S. Pheasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 852 S. Pheasant Drive has a pool.
Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 852 S. Pheasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 852 S. Pheasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 S. Pheasant Drive has units with dishwashers.
