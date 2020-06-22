852 S. Pheasant Drive

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are Warner Rd. & Recker Rd.

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 1,934

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets Considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Great open floor plan 3 bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bathroom newer home in Copper Ranch. This very well maintained home features an open floor plan with plenty of living space. Large living room, formal dining area and upstairs loft, upgraded plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Amazing kitchen features quartz counter tops, large island, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and separate pantry. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped yard with covered patio in back and grass area. Community pool & spa offers all of the fun with none of the work.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.