Gilbert, AZ
736 N Laguna Dr
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

736 N Laguna Dr

736 North Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

736 North Laguna Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Extravagant three story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 N Laguna Dr have any available units?
736 N Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 N Laguna Dr have?
Some of 736 N Laguna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 N Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
736 N Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 N Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 736 N Laguna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 736 N Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 736 N Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 736 N Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 N Laguna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 N Laguna Dr have a pool?
No, 736 N Laguna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 736 N Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 736 N Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 736 N Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 N Laguna Dr has units with dishwashers.
