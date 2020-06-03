736 N Laguna Dr

Amenities

Extravagant three story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. Washer/Dryer included. All other rooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!