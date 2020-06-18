All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:41 PM

4659 E Olney Ave

4659 E Olney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4659 E Olney Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two level home 1,913 square feet, with Upgraded Kitchen, Tile, Carpet. Features include fantastic tile and carpeting, as well as lots of ceiling fans, and energy efficient dual pane windows. Kitchen, with large island includes refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. Master bedroom has its own Full bathroom with dual sinks, tub & shower and separate water closet. Laundry room with hookups for washer/dryer and lots of storage throughout. There is an attached two-car garage.
This beautiful home is very close to US 60 and Loop 202 and is in Gilbert, with their very prestigious Gilbert Public Schools district. Nearby Superstition Springs Mall, lots of dining and shopping.

. There are community parks, ramada, swimming pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4659 E Olney Ave have any available units?
4659 E Olney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4659 E Olney Ave have?
Some of 4659 E Olney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4659 E Olney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4659 E Olney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4659 E Olney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4659 E Olney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4659 E Olney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4659 E Olney Ave offers parking.
Does 4659 E Olney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4659 E Olney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4659 E Olney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4659 E Olney Ave has a pool.
Does 4659 E Olney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4659 E Olney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4659 E Olney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4659 E Olney Ave has units with dishwashers.
