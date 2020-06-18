4659 E Olney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two level home 1,913 square feet, with Upgraded Kitchen, Tile, Carpet. Features include fantastic tile and carpeting, as well as lots of ceiling fans, and energy efficient dual pane windows. Kitchen, with large island includes refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. Master bedroom has its own Full bathroom with dual sinks, tub & shower and separate water closet. Laundry room with hookups for washer/dryer and lots of storage throughout. There is an attached two-car garage.

This beautiful home is very close to US 60 and Loop 202 and is in Gilbert, with their very prestigious Gilbert Public Schools district. Nearby Superstition Springs Mall, lots of dining and shopping.



. There are community parks, ramada, swimming pool and hot tub.