4238 East Harvard Avenue

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3b+den/2b home with plenty of upgrades; custom tile, full bar in the den, granite countertops, stone fireplace & many other custom touches throughout the home. Beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, with general landscape service provided. This home is a must-see!!! This home is located within walking distance to schools.

Property Available 11/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1245

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 11/15/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.