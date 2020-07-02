All apartments in Gilbert
4238 East Harvard Avenue
4238 East Harvard Avenue

4238 E Harvard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4238 E Harvard Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3b+den/2b home with plenty of upgrades; custom tile, full bar in the den, granite countertops, stone fireplace & many other custom touches throughout the home. Beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining, with general landscape service provided. This home is a must-see!!! This home is located within walking distance to schools.
Property Available 11/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1245
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 11/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have any available units?
4238 East Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4238 East Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4238 East Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 East Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4238 East Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4238 East Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

