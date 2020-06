Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

STUNNING 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 LEVEL HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF POWER RANCH IN GILBERT. HOME INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORING IN ALL MAIN AREAS AND WHITE CABINETRY. BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY HAS PLAYGROUNDS, WALKING PATHS, A COMMUNITY POOL ALL IN A PARK LIKE SETTING. EASY TO CARE FOR DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT AND BACK. THIS HOME WON'T LAST. VIEW AND LEASE TODAY.