3221 E. Virgil Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage. Open Floor Plan and Covered back Patio. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinets a Gas Stove and Large Island. Master bedroom has a large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath has separate Tub and Shower with a double sink vanity.



Major Crossroads: Higley and Chandler Heights



Near: Phoenix – Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Veterans Oasis Park



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***