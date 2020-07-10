All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:38 PM

3221 E. Virgil Dr.

3221 East Virgil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3221 East Virgil Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage. Open Floor Plan and Covered back Patio. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinets a Gas Stove and Large Island. Master bedroom has a large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath has separate Tub and Shower with a double sink vanity.

Major Crossroads: Higley and Chandler Heights

Near: Phoenix – Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Veterans Oasis Park

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have any available units?
3221 E. Virgil Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have?
Some of 3221 E. Virgil Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 E. Virgil Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3221 E. Virgil Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 E. Virgil Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. offers parking.
Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have a pool?
No, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 E. Virgil Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 E. Virgil Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

