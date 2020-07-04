3104 S Southwind Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4 Bedroom in Spectrum - Modern, Gilbert 4 bedroom home! Spacious kitchen with island and lots of storage. Island includes breakfast bar on one side- perfect for entertaining. Beautiful flooring throughout. Cozy upstairs loft. Good sized backyard with covered patio!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1750

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1750

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows. Dogs are subject to Landlord approval)



Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



