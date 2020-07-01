All apartments in Gilbert
2451 E SHANNON Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

2451 E SHANNON Street

2451 East Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2451 East Shannon Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath single-story single-family home with 2 car garage in a very desirable neighborhood. Stone exterior elevation, formal living room, breakfast bar, double sinks in master bathroom and an extended rear covered patio. Landscaped front & backyards. Ready to move in. Stone''s throwaway from community park, Discovery park and Santan Shopping center. Interior has been freshly painted. While requesting for tour, please provide the basic details (who is going to stay and contract term you are looking etc...).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

