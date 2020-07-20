All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

238 W. Gail Dr.

238 West Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

238 West Gail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Dave Brown Lamoreaux Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH IN THE DAVE BROWN LAMOREAUX FARMS SUBDIVISION!!! GREAT ROOM FLOORPLAN WITH BUILT IN CORNER ENTERTAINMENT CENTER-NICE OAK CABINETS-ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY-MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET-MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB PLUS DUAL SINKS. THE FRONT COURTYARD ENTRANCE-BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO!

Call Shannon@ (480) 349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 W. Gail Dr. have any available units?
238 W. Gail Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 W. Gail Dr. have?
Some of 238 W. Gail Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 W. Gail Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
238 W. Gail Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 W. Gail Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 W. Gail Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 238 W. Gail Dr. offer parking?
No, 238 W. Gail Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 238 W. Gail Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 W. Gail Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 W. Gail Dr. have a pool?
No, 238 W. Gail Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 238 W. Gail Dr. have accessible units?
No, 238 W. Gail Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 238 W. Gail Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 W. Gail Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
