238 W. Gail Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH IN THE DAVE BROWN LAMOREAUX FARMS SUBDIVISION!!! GREAT ROOM FLOORPLAN WITH BUILT IN CORNER ENTERTAINMENT CENTER-NICE OAK CABINETS-ISLAND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY-MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET-MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB PLUS DUAL SINKS. THE FRONT COURTYARD ENTRANCE-BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO!



Call Shannon@ (480) 349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.