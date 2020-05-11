All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

229 N Palm St Trlr 2

229 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

229 North Palm Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute newly remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom manufactured home in downtown Gilbert. New paint, carpets, cabinetry. Nice porch and separate laundry room. Easy access to all downtown Gilbert has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, and bus stop. Water and trash service included in rent. Small trailer park community so sorry no pets and parking for 1 vehicle only.

Â 

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have any available units?
229 N Palm St Trlr 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have?
Some of 229 N Palm St Trlr 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
229 N Palm St Trlr 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 is pet friendly.
Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 offer parking?
Yes, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 offers parking.
Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have a pool?
No, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have accessible units?
No, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 N Palm St Trlr 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
