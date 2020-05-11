229 N Palm St Trlr 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute newly remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom manufactured home in downtown Gilbert. New paint, carpets, cabinetry. Nice porch and separate laundry room. Easy access to all downtown Gilbert has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, and bus stop. Water and trash service included in rent. Small trailer park community so sorry no pets and parking for 1 vehicle only.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



