1456 W IRIS Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Come and see it before it's gone. This is a well maintained property is a very desirable location. Large family room that flows into the kitchen and vaulted ceilings make this large room feel even larger. Three bedrooms with a large den, plus formal witting room, and dining room. The master bedroom is large and well lit with an amazing bathroom. Pictures are worth a thousand words.***Tenant to verify all listing information. Small dogs only (30lbs and under only). No cats. Tenant to pay 1.5% tax with rent each year.***