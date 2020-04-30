All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1456 W IRIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1456 W IRIS Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

1456 W IRIS Drive

1456 West Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1456 West Iris Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Come and see it before it's gone. This is a well maintained property is a very desirable location. Large family room that flows into the kitchen and vaulted ceilings make this large room feel even larger. Three bedrooms with a large den, plus formal witting room, and dining room. The master bedroom is large and well lit with an amazing bathroom. Pictures are worth a thousand words.***Tenant to verify all listing information. Small dogs only (30lbs and under only). No cats. Tenant to pay 1.5% tax with rent each year.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 W IRIS Drive have any available units?
1456 W IRIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 W IRIS Drive have?
Some of 1456 W IRIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 W IRIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1456 W IRIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 W IRIS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 W IRIS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1456 W IRIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1456 W IRIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1456 W IRIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 W IRIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 W IRIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1456 W IRIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1456 W IRIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1456 W IRIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 W IRIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 W IRIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College