All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like Verdell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Verdell
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

Verdell

1412 N Jay St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 N Jay St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Chandler home is move- in ready with newer two-tone paint throughout and newer carpet in both bedrooms. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Chandler, AZ offers an open floor plan and a private yard. The location of this home offers close proximity to dining, shopping, entertainment and freeways. For added convenience, this home is walking distance to Knox Elementary School of the highly regarded Chandler Unified School District and Apache Park. You will love coming home and relaxing in this private home. Call today for your opportunity to live in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Chandler, AZ home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verdell have any available units?
Verdell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Verdell have?
Some of Verdell's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verdell currently offering any rent specials?
Verdell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verdell pet-friendly?
No, Verdell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does Verdell offer parking?
No, Verdell does not offer parking.
Does Verdell have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verdell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verdell have a pool?
No, Verdell does not have a pool.
Does Verdell have accessible units?
No, Verdell does not have accessible units.
Does Verdell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verdell has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College