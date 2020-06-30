Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Chandler home is move- in ready with newer two-tone paint throughout and newer carpet in both bedrooms. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Chandler, AZ offers an open floor plan and a private yard. The location of this home offers close proximity to dining, shopping, entertainment and freeways. For added convenience, this home is walking distance to Knox Elementary School of the highly regarded Chandler Unified School District and Apache Park. You will love coming home and relaxing in this private home. Call today for your opportunity to live in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Chandler, AZ home.