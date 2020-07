Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access internet cafe

Finally there is a community in Chandler that truly offers something different. Escape into an oasis in the desert at Pillar at Taviano. Located in the middle of Chandler, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, Pillar at Taviano is only minutes from the brand new Chandler Fashion Mall and in the center of the "high-tech" community with employers such as Intel, Motorola and Microchip within five miles. Pillar at Taviano offers a diversity of floor plans suited to fit whatever lifestyle you desire, and our luxurious amenities are designed to pamper and spoil you. You'll find comfort, elegance, and convenience at Pillar at Taviano where our staff of professionals make living here as extraordinary as the community itself.