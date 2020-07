Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

This town home offers two master bedrooms in a split floor plan. One of the master bedrooms walks out to an enclosed and covered patio. Ceiling fan with lights in each room. Kitchen comes with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and Dryer are well placed in a closet. Tile flooring throughout the house. Close to 202 and Santan Mall. Move-in cost is $2,290. ($995 security deposit + $995 first month rent + $300 cleaning deposit)