Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

98 S Oak St

98 S Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

98 S Oak St, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom home across from community park. Ceramic tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. stainless steel appliances, Spacious great room with wood flooring and vaulted ceiling, neutral carpet in bedrooms; ceiling fans; double sinks in master bath. Inside Laundry, Features artificial turf, extended paver patio and covered patio. Front yard landscape is maintained by HOA! Easy freeway access/kyrene schools/chander mall, will not last long. Assistive Animals Only!!! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 S Oak St have any available units?
98 S Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 S Oak St have?
Some of 98 S Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 S Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
98 S Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 S Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 S Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 98 S Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 98 S Oak St does offer parking.
Does 98 S Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 S Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 S Oak St have a pool?
No, 98 S Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 98 S Oak St have accessible units?
No, 98 S Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 98 S Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 S Oak St has units with dishwashers.
