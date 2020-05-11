98 S Oak St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom home across from community park. Ceramic tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. stainless steel appliances, Spacious great room with wood flooring and vaulted ceiling, neutral carpet in bedrooms; ceiling fans; double sinks in master bath. Inside Laundry, Features artificial turf, extended paver patio and covered patio. Front yard landscape is maintained by HOA! Easy freeway access/kyrene schools/chander mall, will not last long. Assistive Animals Only!!! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.