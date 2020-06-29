964 East Laredo Street

Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained, pet-friendly, single level, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sierra Point, with freshly cleaned neutral carpet, tile in kitchen, breakfast area, and hall bathroom...brand new ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings in great room and master with many display shelves...full second bath and a garden tub in the master. Fridge, washer, dryer included! No smoking, $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval. 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax.