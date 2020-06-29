All apartments in Chandler
Location

964 East Laredo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, well maintained, pet-friendly, single level, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sierra Point, with freshly cleaned neutral carpet, tile in kitchen, breakfast area, and hall bathroom...brand new ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings in great room and master with many display shelves...full second bath and a garden tub in the master. Fridge, washer, dryer included! No smoking, $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval. 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 East Laredo Street have any available units?
964 East Laredo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 East Laredo Street have?
Some of 964 East Laredo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 East Laredo Street currently offering any rent specials?
964 East Laredo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 East Laredo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 East Laredo Street is pet friendly.
Does 964 East Laredo Street offer parking?
Yes, 964 East Laredo Street offers parking.
Does 964 East Laredo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 East Laredo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 East Laredo Street have a pool?
No, 964 East Laredo Street does not have a pool.
Does 964 East Laredo Street have accessible units?
No, 964 East Laredo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 964 East Laredo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 East Laredo Street has units with dishwashers.

