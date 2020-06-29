964 East Laredo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained, pet-friendly, single level, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sierra Point, with freshly cleaned neutral carpet, tile in kitchen, breakfast area, and hall bathroom...brand new ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings in great room and master with many display shelves...full second bath and a garden tub in the master. Fridge, washer, dryer included! No smoking, $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval. 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax.