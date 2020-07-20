All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM

953 W YELLOWSTONE Way

953 W Yellowstone Wy · No Longer Available
Location

953 W Yellowstone Wy, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
: Modern-Design new-built home in gated community, ''Echelon of Ocotillo'' features a beautiful lake with boat ramp and heated resort style pool and spa. Home features 3000 sq/ft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with a loft. An open Great Room layout with the kitchen, dining nook and Great Room all seamlessly connected together including one bedroom and a full bath on main floor. The light wood-look tiles thru-out, and the gourmet kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded White Cabinetry, and Beautiful Granite Counters w/ tiled backsplash. Upstairs is the master suite with a large shower, separate tub, and walk in closet. Also located upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, a laundry room, a secondary bath and a loft. The spacious laundry room with full upper Cabinetry and a sink. This turnkey! ready! home is also located in the highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. Parks, walking trails, boating, fishing, tennis and golf discount in Heart of the HIGH-TECH area, great schools, fine dining, shopping and only 25 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
953 W YELLOWSTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
953 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
Yes, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way offers parking.
Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a pool.
Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
