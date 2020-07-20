953 W YELLOWSTONE Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

: Modern-Design new-built home in gated community, ''Echelon of Ocotillo'' features a beautiful lake with boat ramp and heated resort style pool and spa. Home features 3000 sq/ft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with a loft. An open Great Room layout with the kitchen, dining nook and Great Room all seamlessly connected together including one bedroom and a full bath on main floor. The light wood-look tiles thru-out, and the gourmet kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded White Cabinetry, and Beautiful Granite Counters w/ tiled backsplash. Upstairs is the master suite with a large shower, separate tub, and walk in closet. Also located upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, a laundry room, a secondary bath and a loft. The spacious laundry room with full upper Cabinetry and a sink. This turnkey! ready! home is also located in the highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. Parks, walking trails, boating, fishing, tennis and golf discount in Heart of the HIGH-TECH area, great schools, fine dining, shopping and only 25 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport.