Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

951 W DESERT BROOM Court

951 W Desert Broom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

951 W Desert Broom Ct, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedrooms/2 baths home for rent. Single level w/Formal Living and Dining. Kitchen open to a nice size Family Room. New tiles and wood flooring thru out. Ceiling fans and 2-tone paint thru out the house. Master Bedroom has double sinks, extra counter space, garden tub, separate shower. Large beautiful lush back yard with cover patio. Walking distance to A+ Hamilton High School and Basha Elementary school. Convenient access to shopping, freeways, parks, and employment opportunities along Price Road corridor. Established neighborhood for various fun family activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have any available units?
951 W DESERT BROOM Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have?
Some of 951 W DESERT BROOM Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 W DESERT BROOM Court currently offering any rent specials?
951 W DESERT BROOM Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 W DESERT BROOM Court pet-friendly?
No, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court offer parking?
No, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court does not offer parking.
Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have a pool?
No, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court does not have a pool.
Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have accessible units?
No, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court does not have accessible units.
Does 951 W DESERT BROOM Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 W DESERT BROOM Court has units with dishwashers.
