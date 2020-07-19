951 W DESERT BROOM Court

Amenities

Cozy 3 Bedrooms/2 baths home for rent. Single level w/Formal Living and Dining. Kitchen open to a nice size Family Room. New tiles and wood flooring thru out. Ceiling fans and 2-tone paint thru out the house. Master Bedroom has double sinks, extra counter space, garden tub, separate shower. Large beautiful lush back yard with cover patio. Walking distance to A+ Hamilton High School and Basha Elementary school. Convenient access to shopping, freeways, parks, and employment opportunities along Price Road corridor. Established neighborhood for various fun family activities.