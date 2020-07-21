All apartments in Chandler
940 W YOSEMITE Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

940 W YOSEMITE Drive

940 W Yosemite Dr · No Longer Available
Location

940 W Yosemite Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to your gorgeous, brand-new home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office, and large loft. The stunning chef's kitchen opens to the family room and features upgraded white-gray cabinetry, quartz counters, extra-large built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, pantry & island. The main floor offers an en-suite bedroom & bath, perfect for in-laws or guests. The luxurious master suite features dual vanities, walk-in shower, separate soaking tub & his/hers walk-in closets. Outside you'll find a pavered covered patio & private yard. Echelon is a beautiful new gated community in the heart of Ocotillo, featuring heated resort-style pool & spa, outdoor fireplace, community parks, ramadas & play features. Prime location just minutes from shopping, dining, fitness, Basis Chandler and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have any available units?
940 W YOSEMITE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have?
Some of 940 W YOSEMITE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 W YOSEMITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 W YOSEMITE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 W YOSEMITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive offers parking.
Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive has a pool.
Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 W YOSEMITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 W YOSEMITE Drive has units with dishwashers.
