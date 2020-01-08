All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 940 N. Blackstone CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
940 N. Blackstone CT
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

940 N. Blackstone CT

940 North Blackstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

940 North Blackstone Court, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BED 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE LOT OVER LOOKING WATER FEATURES - Last home on the street with a neighbor only on one side of the home. Directly next to the home is a man-made lake/lagoon with a sparkling fountain which can be enjoyed from the front or back elevation of the home. Mature and lush green landscaping package welcomes you home. Living room with high ceilings, white shutters, oversized windows and fireplace for those cold winter months. The kitchen features an upgraded stainless steel appliance package white shaker cabinets and custom backsplash. Amazing views from the kitchen always! The first floor features an additional office/den that could also be utilized as a bedroom right off of a full bathroom. The second floor features the master bedroom with walkout patio with breathtaking views. The master bathroom features expanded vanity with double sinks, oversized mirror, tub and shower enclosure, and walk-in closet. Secondary rooms are great for family or guests. The sprawling backyard will give tons of space for spending time in the backyard and of course those waterfront views.

Rent - $2,200 +Rental Tax
Refundable Security Deposit - $2,200
Non-Refundable Application Fee - $45/Per adult over the age of 18
One Time Admin Fee - $100

Landscaping Included In Rent

Call or text to schedule a private viewing!

Tyson Tomao
480-454-6055
Tyson@eandgrealestate.com

Danny Kahn
480-550-8507
Danny@EandGrealestate.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4974264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 N. Blackstone CT have any available units?
940 N. Blackstone CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 N. Blackstone CT have?
Some of 940 N. Blackstone CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 N. Blackstone CT currently offering any rent specials?
940 N. Blackstone CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 N. Blackstone CT pet-friendly?
No, 940 N. Blackstone CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 940 N. Blackstone CT offer parking?
Yes, 940 N. Blackstone CT offers parking.
Does 940 N. Blackstone CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 N. Blackstone CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 N. Blackstone CT have a pool?
No, 940 N. Blackstone CT does not have a pool.
Does 940 N. Blackstone CT have accessible units?
No, 940 N. Blackstone CT does not have accessible units.
Does 940 N. Blackstone CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 N. Blackstone CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College