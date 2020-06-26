All apartments in Chandler
932 E FOLLEY Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

932 E FOLLEY Street

932 East Folley Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 East Folley Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Monterey Point II

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
A desirable home in one of the most sought after school district, available - ready for immediate move-in. Bring your large family to this 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Chandler. You will appreciate this location that is Just minutes from the 202 and 101 freeways and close to Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment. Whether you work in San Tan Valley or near Sky Harbor Airport, you will be positioned well with this property. Low maintenance yards along with tile and wood on the interior will allow you to enjoy your home more often.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

