928 E NOLAN Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ... just in time for summer fun!! 4 bd/loft/3ba/3cg/pool in desirable south Chandler. The owners of this gorgeous property are unbelievably meticulous! The main floor includes a formal living/dining area as you enter the home, a pass through wet bar into the kitchen, an open kitchen/family room space, one bedroom and full bath. Upstairs offers a H-U-G-E loft space, expansive master suite, two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Enjoy outdoor living in the backyard oasis with a beautiful NEW pool w/water feature, new travertine tile decking and pavers that wrap around the entire side of the house for entertaining! This area in Chandler offers AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, dining, shopping, and entertainment. This one will go quickly!