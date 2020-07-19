All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 928 E NOLAN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
928 E NOLAN Place
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

928 E NOLAN Place

928 East Nolan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

928 East Nolan Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Rockwood Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ... just in time for summer fun!! 4 bd/loft/3ba/3cg/pool in desirable south Chandler. The owners of this gorgeous property are unbelievably meticulous! The main floor includes a formal living/dining area as you enter the home, a pass through wet bar into the kitchen, an open kitchen/family room space, one bedroom and full bath. Upstairs offers a H-U-G-E loft space, expansive master suite, two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Enjoy outdoor living in the backyard oasis with a beautiful NEW pool w/water feature, new travertine tile decking and pavers that wrap around the entire side of the house for entertaining! This area in Chandler offers AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, dining, shopping, and entertainment. This one will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 E NOLAN Place have any available units?
928 E NOLAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 E NOLAN Place have?
Some of 928 E NOLAN Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 E NOLAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
928 E NOLAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 E NOLAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 928 E NOLAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 928 E NOLAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 928 E NOLAN Place offers parking.
Does 928 E NOLAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 E NOLAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 E NOLAN Place have a pool?
Yes, 928 E NOLAN Place has a pool.
Does 928 E NOLAN Place have accessible units?
No, 928 E NOLAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 928 E NOLAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 E NOLAN Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College