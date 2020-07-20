Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
927 W. Ivanhoe St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
927 W. Ivanhoe St
927 West Ivanhoe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
927 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Yard. Home Features 2 Tone Paint. High Ceilings. Ceiling Fans. Walk in Master Closet. Eat In Kitchen. Call or Text Today 480.232.4288
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have any available units?
927 W. Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 927 W. Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
927 W. Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 W. Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St offer parking?
Yes, 927 W. Ivanhoe St offers parking.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 W. Ivanhoe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 W. Ivanhoe St does not have units with air conditioning.
