Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Charming three bed, two bath in AMAZING downtown Chandler location. Close to EVERYTHING - schools, parks, shopping & entertainment! Single level. Nicely updated kitchen includes refrigerator, updated flooring, neutral paint. Fireplace. Vaulted ceiling. Washer/Dryer included. Private yard with covered patio. No smoking on property. Pets by approval. Prefer NO CATS, but will be allowed with pet RENT of $20/mo.