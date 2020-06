Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent. This home features cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings and neutral paint throughout. Floors are laminate and tile, NO carpets. Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar with matching appliances and pendant lighting. Entertain in the spacious backyard which includes gravel landscape, covered patio and sitting area. Come see your new rental home today.