All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 907 W Marlboro Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
907 W Marlboro Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

907 W Marlboro Circle

907 West Marlboro Circle · (480) 899-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

907 West Marlboro Circle, Chandler, AZ 85225
Southmoore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 907 W Marlboro Circle · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Chandler Home with Pool. Pool service included in rent. No HOA. Great Chandler Location. - 3 bed/2 bath home with pool located in a very desirable neighborhood in Chandler. Pool Service included in rent. NO HOA. Within close proximity to the 101 and 202 freeways, great schools, and much more. The homes features include granite counters, newer flooring, mature landscaping, Stainless Steel appliances, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, newer fans and fixtures. Fireplace. Huge back yard

Chuck Olinger
Cell: 602-881-8736

(RLNE3055449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 W Marlboro Circle have any available units?
907 W Marlboro Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 W Marlboro Circle have?
Some of 907 W Marlboro Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 W Marlboro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
907 W Marlboro Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 W Marlboro Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 W Marlboro Circle is pet friendly.
Does 907 W Marlboro Circle offer parking?
No, 907 W Marlboro Circle does not offer parking.
Does 907 W Marlboro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 W Marlboro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 W Marlboro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 907 W Marlboro Circle has a pool.
Does 907 W Marlboro Circle have accessible units?
No, 907 W Marlboro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 907 W Marlboro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 W Marlboro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 907 W Marlboro Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity