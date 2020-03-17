All apartments in Chandler
886 W Galveston St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

886 W Galveston St

886 West Galveston Street · (480) 567-8408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

886 West Galveston Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Newly renovated condo near Downtown Chandler - Property Id: 294911

Newly renovated with new flooring and appliances, including washer/dryer units, refrigerator, stoves, vanities, etc. There is an additional storage room in the back and a patio in the front, near the laundry room.
The unit is right next to the community's pool, hot tub, and grills. It is located a few minutes from Downtown Chandler, Chandler Fashion Square, and the freeway.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity and WiFi. Contact me via text or email if interested!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294911
Property Id 294911

(RLNE5836828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 W Galveston St have any available units?
886 W Galveston St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 886 W Galveston St have?
Some of 886 W Galveston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 W Galveston St currently offering any rent specials?
886 W Galveston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 W Galveston St pet-friendly?
No, 886 W Galveston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 886 W Galveston St offer parking?
No, 886 W Galveston St does not offer parking.
Does 886 W Galveston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 886 W Galveston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 W Galveston St have a pool?
Yes, 886 W Galveston St has a pool.
Does 886 W Galveston St have accessible units?
No, 886 W Galveston St does not have accessible units.
Does 886 W Galveston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 W Galveston St has units with dishwashers.
