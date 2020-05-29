All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

885 E MEAD Drive

885 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

885 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 5 bedroom/4 bath/3 car garage home with pool in highly sought after McQueen Lakes. First floor boasts large bedroom/full bath with private entrance. Large family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, extended granite counters and island, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry and formal living and dining room. Second floor houses an amazing master bedroom with Full size sitting room, fireplace, 2 walk-in closets and a massive bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Huge Loft, 3 other bedrooms walk-in closets. Yard backs up to green belt. Pool maintenance is included. Owner may consider 1 small dog. *note pics are of the same house model. Some fixtures may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 E MEAD Drive have any available units?
885 E MEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 E MEAD Drive have?
Some of 885 E MEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 E MEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
885 E MEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 E MEAD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 E MEAD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 885 E MEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 885 E MEAD Drive offers parking.
Does 885 E MEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 E MEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 E MEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 885 E MEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 885 E MEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 885 E MEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 885 E MEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 E MEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
