885 E MEAD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning 5 bedroom/4 bath/3 car garage home with pool in highly sought after McQueen Lakes. First floor boasts large bedroom/full bath with private entrance. Large family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, extended granite counters and island, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry and formal living and dining room. Second floor houses an amazing master bedroom with Full size sitting room, fireplace, 2 walk-in closets and a massive bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Huge Loft, 3 other bedrooms walk-in closets. Yard backs up to green belt. Pool maintenance is included. Owner may consider 1 small dog. *note pics are of the same house model. Some fixtures may vary.