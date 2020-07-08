878 E MORELOS Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

A 3 bedroom 2 bath rental for under $1500 in a perfect Chandler location. You can't beat this! Home has been vacant for a bit and needs a new resident to make some memories here. Tile in living areas and 1 bedroom. New carpet in other 2 bedrooms. Adequate backyard space and open concept for kitchen and living room. Plus directly across from a neighborhood park!FAQ - Pets are a case by case situation, after viewing the property we can chat about your specific situation. If this is active I do not have any accepted applications. Not Section 8 qualified. Total move in costs 1450+300=1750 no pets. 1450+300+300=2050 with pets. Plus $40 application fee per adult resident.