Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
878 E MORELOS Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

878 E MORELOS Street

878 East Morelos Street · No Longer Available
Location

878 East Morelos Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
A 3 bedroom 2 bath rental for under $1500 in a perfect Chandler location. You can't beat this! Home has been vacant for a bit and needs a new resident to make some memories here. Tile in living areas and 1 bedroom. New carpet in other 2 bedrooms. Adequate backyard space and open concept for kitchen and living room. Plus directly across from a neighborhood park!FAQ - Pets are a case by case situation, after viewing the property we can chat about your specific situation. If this is active I do not have any accepted applications. Not Section 8 qualified. Total move in costs 1450+300=1750 no pets. 1450+300+300=2050 with pets. Plus $40 application fee per adult resident.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 E MORELOS Street have any available units?
878 E MORELOS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 E MORELOS Street have?
Some of 878 E MORELOS Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 E MORELOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
878 E MORELOS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 E MORELOS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 E MORELOS Street is pet friendly.
Does 878 E MORELOS Street offer parking?
No, 878 E MORELOS Street does not offer parking.
Does 878 E MORELOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 E MORELOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 E MORELOS Street have a pool?
No, 878 E MORELOS Street does not have a pool.
Does 878 E MORELOS Street have accessible units?
No, 878 E MORELOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 878 E MORELOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 E MORELOS Street has units with dishwashers.

