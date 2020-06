Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

Very Clean in Chandler! - Very CLEAN 3 bedroom home in gated community. HOA does the front yard landscaping so the community is beautiful. Neutral colors through out the home. Kitchen has eat in breakfast room and breakfast bar over looking family room. Desert back yard for easy care. Great location! Close to 202, Chandler Mall, Restaurants, Entertainment and much more. 2 car garage. No Pets allowed. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4652067)