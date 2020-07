Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Great Chandler location. Easy access to San Tan Freeway. Attractive single level floorplan. Vaulted ceiling. Dining & living rooms. Good size kitchen with lots of nice oak cabinets. 2 bed & 2 baths. Remodeling includes New carpet, faucets and lights/fans. All Kitchen appliances as well as Washer and Dryer. 2 covered parking spaces in front of unit. Plenty of guest parking. Perfect condition and move in ready!