Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with a den and 2 car garage in lovely gated community with sparkling pool, play area & lush landscape. Great location! Full master bath with walk-in closet, washer/dryer & refrigerator included. All NEW kitchen appliances Comfortable great room floor plan. Spacious back yard. This is one you should see. Available NOW. $100 admin fee. Small Dog ok. No cats please. Within a mile distance to Chandler fashion mall, close to 101 & 202 freeway.