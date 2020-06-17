All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
864 E. Riviera Place
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

864 E. Riviera Place

864 East Riviera Place · No Longer Available
Location

864 East Riviera Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
playground
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
Chandler Home @ Lagos Vistoso Single Level 2032 Sq Ft - Don't miss this 2032 Sq Ft Single-Level home in Chandler. 3 bed 2 bath with large Great Room. Breakfast room in Kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets, Granite counter tops and Gas Stove for that chef in your house. Pass-through from kitchen to formal dining area. This home has 20-inch tile and the bedrooms are carpeted. Master bath has double sinks, King-sized shower and Garden-style soaking tub with separate water closet. The master suite offers nearly 100 sq feet of closet space. There are 2 linen closets in the home. The back yard has a large covered patio and grass.
Security Deposit is $2500 $200 per (approved) Pet Deposit. Non-refundable One-Time admin fee $150 and $30 a month. Renters Insurance $9.50 Monthly. Client to verify all info Schools, Appliances, etc. Contact our Realtor Line at (480) 599-2485

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1923903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 E. Riviera Place have any available units?
864 E. Riviera Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 E. Riviera Place have?
Some of 864 E. Riviera Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 E. Riviera Place currently offering any rent specials?
864 E. Riviera Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 E. Riviera Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 E. Riviera Place is pet friendly.
Does 864 E. Riviera Place offer parking?
No, 864 E. Riviera Place does not offer parking.
Does 864 E. Riviera Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 E. Riviera Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 E. Riviera Place have a pool?
No, 864 E. Riviera Place does not have a pool.
Does 864 E. Riviera Place have accessible units?
No, 864 E. Riviera Place does not have accessible units.
Does 864 E. Riviera Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 E. Riviera Place does not have units with dishwashers.

