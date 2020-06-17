864 E. Riviera Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly playground bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly playground

Chandler Home @ Lagos Vistoso Single Level 2032 Sq Ft - Don't miss this 2032 Sq Ft Single-Level home in Chandler. 3 bed 2 bath with large Great Room. Breakfast room in Kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets, Granite counter tops and Gas Stove for that chef in your house. Pass-through from kitchen to formal dining area. This home has 20-inch tile and the bedrooms are carpeted. Master bath has double sinks, King-sized shower and Garden-style soaking tub with separate water closet. The master suite offers nearly 100 sq feet of closet space. There are 2 linen closets in the home. The back yard has a large covered patio and grass.

Security Deposit is $2500 $200 per (approved) Pet Deposit. Non-refundable One-Time admin fee $150 and $30 a month. Renters Insurance $9.50 Monthly. Client to verify all info Schools, Appliances, etc. Contact our Realtor Line at (480) 599-2485



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1923903)