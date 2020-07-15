848 N Terrace Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Chandler home on Ray & 101 - Beautiful remodeled home with 3 bedrooms (master is downstairs), 2.5 baths. Upgraded kitchen, baths,New paint in/out. New stainless steel appliances, All new wood type 8''x36'' ceramic premium tile, new carpet, new toilets, new fixtures, fans, and lighting throughout this stunning home. Light and bright open floor plan with Fireplace. Epoxy garage floor. Large backyard with new landscaping. Great Location -close to dining and shopping areas and more.



(RLNE5276936)