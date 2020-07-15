All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 848 N Terrace Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
848 N Terrace Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

848 N Terrace Road

848 North Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

848 North Terrace Road, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Chandler home on Ray & 101 - Beautiful remodeled home with 3 bedrooms (master is downstairs), 2.5 baths. Upgraded kitchen, baths,New paint in/out. New stainless steel appliances, All new wood type 8''x36'' ceramic premium tile, new carpet, new toilets, new fixtures, fans, and lighting throughout this stunning home. Light and bright open floor plan with Fireplace. Epoxy garage floor. Large backyard with new landscaping. Great Location -close to dining and shopping areas and more.

(RLNE5276936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 N Terrace Road have any available units?
848 N Terrace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 N Terrace Road have?
Some of 848 N Terrace Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 N Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
848 N Terrace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 N Terrace Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 N Terrace Road is pet friendly.
Does 848 N Terrace Road offer parking?
Yes, 848 N Terrace Road offers parking.
Does 848 N Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 N Terrace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 N Terrace Road have a pool?
No, 848 N Terrace Road does not have a pool.
Does 848 N Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 848 N Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 848 N Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 N Terrace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College