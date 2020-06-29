All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 845 E Sagittarius Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
845 E Sagittarius Plaza
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:35 PM

845 E Sagittarius Plaza

845 East Sagittarius Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

845 East Sagittarius Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful Furnished Home Away From Home in the lovely Gated Community of Paseo Crossings - 4 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms with everything you need....just bring your clothes. Amenities include: PRIVATE Swimming pool, Internet, Air Conditioning, Fireplace, TV's Satellite or cable, Parking This is not an AirBNB - owner is looking for at least a 1 month commitment or as long as 7 months. To set up a viewing please text Melissa at 480-353-1957. Qualifications - Income of 3x's the rent, no evictions, good rental history & or mortgage history, good credit. * Rent $2990.00 + 4% / Security Deposit $2990.00 / $150.00 NRF admin Fee / $55.00 NRF application Fee for all occupants 18+ ** To set up a viewing appointment or apply please copy and paste this link into your browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have any available units?
845 E Sagittarius Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have?
Some of 845 E Sagittarius Plaza's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 E Sagittarius Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
845 E Sagittarius Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 E Sagittarius Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza offers parking.
Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza has a pool.
Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have accessible units?
No, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 845 E Sagittarius Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 E Sagittarius Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College