845 E Sagittarius Plaza

Beautiful Furnished Home Away From Home in the lovely Gated Community of Paseo Crossings - 4 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms with everything you need....just bring your clothes. Amenities include: PRIVATE Swimming pool, Internet, Air Conditioning, Fireplace, TV's Satellite or cable, Parking This is not an AirBNB - owner is looking for at least a 1 month commitment or as long as 7 months. To set up a viewing please text Melissa at 480-353-1957. Qualifications - Income of 3x's the rent, no evictions, good rental history & or mortgage history, good credit. * Rent $2990.00 + 4% / Security Deposit $2990.00 / $150.00 NRF admin Fee / $55.00 NRF application Fee for all occupants 18+ ** To set up a viewing appointment or apply please copy and paste this link into your browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery