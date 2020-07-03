All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 842 East Glenmere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
842 East Glenmere Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:15 AM

842 East Glenmere Drive

842 East Glenmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

842 East Glenmere Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Monterey Point II

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have any available units?
842 East Glenmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 842 East Glenmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
842 East Glenmere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 East Glenmere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 East Glenmere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 842 East Glenmere Drive offers parking.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 East Glenmere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 842 East Glenmere Drive has a pool.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 842 East Glenmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 East Glenmere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 East Glenmere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 East Glenmere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College