842 E TORREY PINES Place

Former model home in the exclusive waterfront gated community of Lagos Vistoso. Beautiful single story- 3 bedroom plus a den- Open floor plan with beautiful travertine marble inlay floor - Kitchen with center island - Granite counter tops with back splash and stainless steel appliances - Home surrounded with sound system and built in media niche in great room - Large master suite - spacious walk in closet - community parks with play ground - Green belts -basketball court - Ramadas with BBQ grills throughout the subdivision - Excellent Chandler schools in Hamilton high school district .