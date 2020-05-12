All apartments in Chandler
842 E TORREY PINES Place
842 E TORREY PINES Place

842 East Torrey Pines Place · No Longer Available
Location

842 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
bbq/grill
Former model home in the exclusive waterfront gated community of Lagos Vistoso. Beautiful single story- 3 bedroom plus a den- Open floor plan with beautiful travertine marble inlay floor - Kitchen with center island - Granite counter tops with back splash and stainless steel appliances - Home surrounded with sound system and built in media niche in great room - Large master suite - spacious walk in closet - community parks with play ground - Green belts -basketball court - Ramadas with BBQ grills throughout the subdivision - Excellent Chandler schools in Hamilton high school district .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have any available units?
842 E TORREY PINES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have?
Some of 842 E TORREY PINES Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 E TORREY PINES Place currently offering any rent specials?
842 E TORREY PINES Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 E TORREY PINES Place pet-friendly?
No, 842 E TORREY PINES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place offer parking?
No, 842 E TORREY PINES Place does not offer parking.
Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 E TORREY PINES Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have a pool?
No, 842 E TORREY PINES Place does not have a pool.
Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have accessible units?
No, 842 E TORREY PINES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 842 E TORREY PINES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 E TORREY PINES Place has units with dishwashers.
