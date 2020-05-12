842 E TORREY PINES Place

842 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ 85249 Los Vistoso
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Former model home in the exclusive waterfront gated community of Lagos Vistoso. Beautiful single story- 3 bedroom plus a den- Open floor plan with beautiful travertine marble inlay floor - Kitchen with center island - Granite counter tops with back splash and stainless steel appliances - Home surrounded with sound system and built in media niche in great room - Large master suite - spacious walk in closet - community parks with play ground - Green belts -basketball court - Ramadas with BBQ grills throughout the subdivision - Excellent Chandler schools in Hamilton high school district .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
