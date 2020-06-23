All apartments in Chandler
840 E CANYON Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 E CANYON Way

840 East Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

840 East Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxury living for that special family who can cherish the beautiful Tuscan home in desirable McQueen lakes. Enter thru magnificent circular foyer entry that leads into a separate formal living and dining rooms. Family room is mega sized with an elaborate gourmet kitchen, w/ beautiful piano island, GRANITE counters, rich dark cherry 42'' cabinets, 36' gas cooktop & stainless appliances, butler pantry & breakfast nook. Family room is XL w/ rock faced fire place. Home has large loft, stunning Brazilian cherry floors, crown molding, coffered ceilings, plantation shutters, XXL luxurious master suite w/ jacuzzi tub, split vanities, his & hers closets, 2 head shower & balcony. Located in a gorgeous LAKE community with access to shopping, schools & entertainment. Backyard has spa and private yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 E CANYON Way have any available units?
840 E CANYON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 E CANYON Way have?
Some of 840 E CANYON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 E CANYON Way currently offering any rent specials?
840 E CANYON Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 E CANYON Way pet-friendly?
No, 840 E CANYON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 840 E CANYON Way offer parking?
No, 840 E CANYON Way does not offer parking.
Does 840 E CANYON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 E CANYON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 E CANYON Way have a pool?
No, 840 E CANYON Way does not have a pool.
Does 840 E CANYON Way have accessible units?
No, 840 E CANYON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 840 E CANYON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 E CANYON Way has units with dishwashers.
