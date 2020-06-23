840 E CANYON Way

Amenities

Luxury living for that special family who can cherish the beautiful Tuscan home in desirable McQueen lakes. Enter thru magnificent circular foyer entry that leads into a separate formal living and dining rooms. Family room is mega sized with an elaborate gourmet kitchen, w/ beautiful piano island, GRANITE counters, rich dark cherry 42'' cabinets, 36' gas cooktop & stainless appliances, butler pantry & breakfast nook. Family room is XL w/ rock faced fire place. Home has large loft, stunning Brazilian cherry floors, crown molding, coffered ceilings, plantation shutters, XXL luxurious master suite w/ jacuzzi tub, split vanities, his & hers closets, 2 head shower & balcony. Located in a gorgeous LAKE community with access to shopping, schools & entertainment. Backyard has spa and private yard