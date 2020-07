Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Ideal floor plan. Open and spacious. Upon entry you will walk into the formal Living and Dining Room with custom paint and tiled flooring. Den/Office faces the front of the home for optimal use. Home has a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms to the front of the home and the Master to the rear of the property. Kitchen opens up to sizable Family Room and has everything that you need from a center island and eat in area to abundant cabinets and a cheerful bright space that overlooks the open backyard. Covered porch is perfect for relaxing in the evening while grilling in the backyard. Community is located near everything that you need. Freeways are minutes away.