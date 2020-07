Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Charming single story with 3 spacious bedrooms, great room floor plan, large two car garage, grass, block fenced yard, and numerous improvements. New HVAC heating and air conditioner 3.2020, new exterior paint 3.2020, new water heater 3.2020, new toilets 3.2020, new bathroom sink faucets, new hall bath vanity light, new master shower head, new exterior lights all 3.2020. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher were new 4.2018.