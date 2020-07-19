All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 787 E CRESCENT Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
787 E CRESCENT Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

787 E CRESCENT Place

787 East Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

787 East Crescent Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Kerby Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
5bed+loft/3 bath house. Formal living room has custom painted photo frames. Living area with vaulted ceiling, open staircase. Open loft upstairs with view into downstairs. Formal dining room off kitchen and formal living area. Kitchen comes with upgraded appliances, cabinets, granite counter-top, and breakfast nook area. One bedroom and bath downstairs, Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Bedroom closets upgraded with custom shelving. All Bedrooms have custom paint and Master Bedroom features a window seat. Master bath has garden tub, large shower with walk in closet. Grassy backyard with patio and pathway. 3 car garage with cabinets and epoxy flooring. Hamilton High School District - and minutes from the 202. City tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 E CRESCENT Place have any available units?
787 E CRESCENT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 787 E CRESCENT Place have?
Some of 787 E CRESCENT Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 E CRESCENT Place currently offering any rent specials?
787 E CRESCENT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 E CRESCENT Place pet-friendly?
No, 787 E CRESCENT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 787 E CRESCENT Place offer parking?
Yes, 787 E CRESCENT Place offers parking.
Does 787 E CRESCENT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 E CRESCENT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 E CRESCENT Place have a pool?
No, 787 E CRESCENT Place does not have a pool.
Does 787 E CRESCENT Place have accessible units?
No, 787 E CRESCENT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 787 E CRESCENT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 E CRESCENT Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College