787 E CRESCENT Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

5bed+loft/3 bath house. Formal living room has custom painted photo frames. Living area with vaulted ceiling, open staircase. Open loft upstairs with view into downstairs. Formal dining room off kitchen and formal living area. Kitchen comes with upgraded appliances, cabinets, granite counter-top, and breakfast nook area. One bedroom and bath downstairs, Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Bedroom closets upgraded with custom shelving. All Bedrooms have custom paint and Master Bedroom features a window seat. Master bath has garden tub, large shower with walk in closet. Grassy backyard with patio and pathway. 3 car garage with cabinets and epoxy flooring. Hamilton High School District - and minutes from the 202. City tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%