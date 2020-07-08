All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

762 E CHICAGO Street

762 East Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

762 East Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come see this Beautiful 3 Bdr + a Den and 2 Bth home in a Great Part of Chandler with an oversized lot and no neighbors to the back. This home has vaulted ceilings making it feel bright and open. There is tile in all the main living areas and hallways. The Living Room and Dining Room and inviting and warm. The Kitchen has a Large Island, Granite Countertops, Lots of Cabinet space and all New Appliances. The Kitchen looks over into the Family Room so you can cook and be part of the entertainment. The breakfast nook is inviting for your morning breakfast. The Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. The On-Suite has Dual sinks, separate Shower and Tub, and a Private Water Closet. The 2 other bedrooms are perfect for guests and/or kids. There is a Bonus Room that can be used as an office or gaming area. Enjoy the Great Arizona weather on your Patio Looking over your nice sod grass back yard. In addition, there is a fire pit and extended patio area for your cooler months. The 2.5 Car Garage has room to store additional items or to do work projects and still room to park your cars. This home has been freshly painted inside and out. It is a must see in a great location close to schools, shopping, freeways, etc. Call today to set up an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 E CHICAGO Street have any available units?
762 E CHICAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 E CHICAGO Street have?
Some of 762 E CHICAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 E CHICAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
762 E CHICAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 E CHICAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 762 E CHICAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 762 E CHICAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 762 E CHICAGO Street offers parking.
Does 762 E CHICAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 E CHICAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 E CHICAGO Street have a pool?
No, 762 E CHICAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 762 E CHICAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 762 E CHICAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 762 E CHICAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 E CHICAGO Street has units with dishwashers.

