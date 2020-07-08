762 E CHICAGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come see this Beautiful 3 Bdr + a Den and 2 Bth home in a Great Part of Chandler with an oversized lot and no neighbors to the back. This home has vaulted ceilings making it feel bright and open. There is tile in all the main living areas and hallways. The Living Room and Dining Room and inviting and warm. The Kitchen has a Large Island, Granite Countertops, Lots of Cabinet space and all New Appliances. The Kitchen looks over into the Family Room so you can cook and be part of the entertainment. The breakfast nook is inviting for your morning breakfast. The Master Bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet. The On-Suite has Dual sinks, separate Shower and Tub, and a Private Water Closet. The 2 other bedrooms are perfect for guests and/or kids. There is a Bonus Room that can be used as an office or gaming area. Enjoy the Great Arizona weather on your Patio Looking over your nice sod grass back yard. In addition, there is a fire pit and extended patio area for your cooler months. The 2.5 Car Garage has room to store additional items or to do work projects and still room to park your cars. This home has been freshly painted inside and out. It is a must see in a great location close to schools, shopping, freeways, etc. Call today to set up an appointment.