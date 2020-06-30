Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

760 E Indian Wells Place Available 01/17/20 AVAILABLE 1/17/20!!! - Very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable gated community of Lagos Vistoso. Open and airy. Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops and kitchen island. Lots of neutral tile throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Formal dining room. Covered patio with water view. 3 car garage. Low maintenance landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



