Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
760 E Indian Wells Place
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

760 E Indian Wells Place

760 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Location

760 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
760 E Indian Wells Place Available 01/17/20 AVAILABLE 1/17/20!!! - Very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable gated community of Lagos Vistoso. Open and airy. Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops and kitchen island. Lots of neutral tile throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Formal dining room. Covered patio with water view. 3 car garage. Low maintenance landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE1876982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 E Indian Wells Place have any available units?
760 E Indian Wells Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 E Indian Wells Place have?
Some of 760 E Indian Wells Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 E Indian Wells Place currently offering any rent specials?
760 E Indian Wells Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 E Indian Wells Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 E Indian Wells Place is pet friendly.
Does 760 E Indian Wells Place offer parking?
Yes, 760 E Indian Wells Place offers parking.
Does 760 E Indian Wells Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 E Indian Wells Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 E Indian Wells Place have a pool?
No, 760 E Indian Wells Place does not have a pool.
Does 760 E Indian Wells Place have accessible units?
No, 760 E Indian Wells Place does not have accessible units.
Does 760 E Indian Wells Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 E Indian Wells Place does not have units with dishwashers.

