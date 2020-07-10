All apartments in Chandler
730 West Rosal Place
730 West Rosal Place

730 West Rosal Place · No Longer Available
Location

730 West Rosal Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood South

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with tile in all the right places! Stunning modern kitchen with wood cabinets, gray countertops, large island/breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Update light fixtures and fans throughout. Incredible bathrooms with updated fixtures, modern design, and beautiful tile work. Must see!! Laundry room. Spacious living area and master bedroom! Huge backyard and gravel will be installed soon! Two-car garage and paver walkway! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs, 25lb max)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

