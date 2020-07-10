730 West Rosal Place

Amenities

Gorgeous home with tile in all the right places! Stunning modern kitchen with wood cabinets, gray countertops, large island/breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Update light fixtures and fans throughout. Incredible bathrooms with updated fixtures, modern design, and beautiful tile work. Must see!! Laundry room. Spacious living area and master bedroom! Huge backyard and gravel will be installed soon! Two-car garage and paver walkway! Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs, 25lb max)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



